Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 8-25-2023

Published August 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
Tom Lounges

Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program.

Midwest Beat Blues
    Both hours in this week's MB BLUES Program a series of 15-20 minute blocks of great live concert recordings, broken up by me jumping in to do some "back sells" and "front sells".ARTISTS featured in the FIRST Hour include: Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Dr. John, Susan Tedeshi, Luther Allison, Lonnie Mack and Jonny Lang, among others.The artists include: Paul Rodgers with The Deborah Bonham Band, Robin Trower, Rare Earth, The Nighthawks, Eric Clapton & Bonnie Bramlett, Wet Willie and Buddy Guy with Jim Peterik. Wrapping up the show are live cuts by Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers, Joe Bonamassa and The Steepwater Band with Pinetop Perkins.This is an energized show -- a fantasy concert booked and produced solely in my blues-lovin' head and then shared with the listeners. Minimal talking on this week's program, in favor of being very music intensive.
    The FIRST HOUR of this week's Midwest BEAT Blues program has a lot of young, new artists and selections of newly released albums by The Nick Moss Band, Anthony Geraci Band, The Mike Bourne Band with Johnny Burgin, Monster Mike Welch, Joanna Connor and others. That half also includes some "old guard" in there as well like B.B. King, Elmore James, Lightnin' Hopkins and Howlin' Wolf.The SECOND HOUR is mostly live and vintage with concert cuts by the likes of Big Mama Thornton, Albert Collins, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Pinetop Perkins, and a couple of deep cut covers by team ups by such classic '60s blues-rockers as Jack Bruce. Mick Taylor and Gary Moore.