Midwest Beat Blues: 8-18-2023

Both hours in this week's MB BLUES Program a series of 15-20 minute blocks of great live concert recordings, broken up by me jumping in to do some "back sells" and "front sells".ARTISTS featured in the FIRST Hour include: Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Dr. John, Susan Tedeshi, Luther Allison, Lonnie Mack and Jonny Lang, among others.The artists include: Paul Rodgers with The Deborah Bonham Band, Robin Trower, Rare Earth, The Nighthawks, Eric Clapton & Bonnie Bramlett, Wet Willie and Buddy Guy with Jim Peterik. Wrapping up the show are live cuts by Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers, Joe Bonamassa and The Steepwater Band with Pinetop Perkins.This is an energized show -- a fantasy concert booked and produced solely in my blues-lovin' head and then shared with the listeners. Minimal talking on this week's program, in favor of being very music intensive.

Listen • 2:00:11