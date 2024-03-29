Regionally Speaking: March 29, 2024

Today: As we close out Women’s History Month Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help women plan for their financial future. Lakeshore Public Media host's Michael Gallenberger and Tom Maloney speak with book author Curtis Vosti about his new book Images of America Hammond. But up first, the new documentary Walkable USA- Proof of Concept was four years in the making. It tells the story of the revitalization of downtown Hammond. We’ll speak to the film’s director and producer about an upcoming public screening. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

