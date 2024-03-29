© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: March 29, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Michael GallenbergerTom Maloney
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:16 PM CDT
Archive photo of Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, Indiana.
Hammond Historical Society
Archive photo of Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, Indiana.

Today: As we close out Women’s History Month Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help women plan for their financial future. Lakeshore Public Media host's Michael Gallenberger and Tom Maloney speak with book author Curtis Vosti about his new book Images of America Hammond. But up first, the new documentary Walkable USA- Proof of Concept was four years in the making. It tells the story of the revitalization of downtown Hammond. We’ll speak to the film’s director and producer about an upcoming public screening. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingWelcome.USTom Deschdocumentary filmsHammonddowntown HammondHammond IndianaNWI financial advisor Greg Hammernorthwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammerhistoric preservationIndiana Historical Societyfinancial advicefinancial literacyfinancial planning and advice
Dee Dotson
See stories by Dee Dotson
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
Tom Maloney
See stories by Tom Maloney