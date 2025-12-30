© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks

Season 6 Episode 2 | 53m 35s

James visits a local nurse to tend to one of her rescue dogs, and ends up buying an X-Ray machine from the hospital; however, he hadn't taken into account Siegfried's reaction, or the problems it would bring to the house.

Aired: 01/17/26 | Expires: 02/01/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
