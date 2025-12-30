Episode 3: Captain Farnon?

Carmody is challenged with learning how to be a vet outside of his books.
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large.
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.