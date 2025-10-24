© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Cook's Country

Elevated Friendsgiving Mains

Season 18 Episode 1809 | 26m 25s

Test cook Bryan Roof prepares Slow-Roasted Ducks with Blackberry Sauce for host Toni Tipton-Martin. Tasting expert Jack Bishop breaks down the best uses for different tinned fish. And test cook Lawman Johnson makes a rich Bean Bourguignon for host Julia Collin Davison.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 01/16/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sausages and Salad
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Episode: S16 E1615 | 25:46
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
The Cuban Sandwich Show
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
Episode: S15 E1518 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Episode: S15 E1517 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Watch 25:55
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:55
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 24:23
Cook's Country
Italian Comfort Food
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a recipe for Cheesy Stuffed Shells.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 24:23
