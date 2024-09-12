© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Cook's Country

Inspired by Japanese Immigrants

Season 17 Episode 1702 | 26m 25s

Bryan Roof visits the Emerald City and grills up Seattle Chicken Teriyaki. Ashley Moore makes Sweet Potato Salad with Cumin, Smoked Paprika, and Almonds. Toni Tipton-Martin tells the inspiring story of Chef Nobu, and hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make his famous Miso Black Cod.

Watch 25:46
Cook's Country
Sausages and Salad
Choucroute Garnie, Endive Salad; a visit to Portland, OR; European-Style Sausages.
Episode: S16 E1615 | 25:46
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
The Cuban Sandwich Show
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
Episode: S15 E1518 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Episode: S15 E1517 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cast Iron Everything
Japanese Steakhouse Steak, Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella; Cast Iron Skillets
Episode: S15 E1501 | 25:13
Watch 25:55
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:55
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 24:23
Cook's Country
Italian Comfort Food
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a recipe for Cheesy Stuffed Shells.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 24:23
Watch 24:23
Cook's Country
Chicken and Biscuits
Test cook Bryan Roof makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate One-Batch Fried Chicken.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 24:23
