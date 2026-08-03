The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef | Life and Death on Pangea

How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.