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Eons

Eons: Life and Death in Pangea Official Trailer

Season 9 | 30s

Just before the Age of Dinosaurs, life was thriving on the supercontinent of Pangea. But dark times were ahead: the biggest mass extinction ever, The Great Dying. Join us in exploring the Permian: how it started, how it ended, and how life recovered.

Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11
Watch 10:16
Eons
Did These Feathered Wings Evolve to Be Scary?
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
Episode: S8 E20 | 10:16
Watch 11:45
Eons
We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
Episode: S8 E19 | 11:45
Watch 7:44
Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
Watch 8:27
Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
Watch 9:34
Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
Watch 12:32
Eons
Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
Episode: S8 E14 | 12:32
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
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