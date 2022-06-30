© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Frankie Drake Mysteries

A Family Affair

Season 4 Episode 10 | 43m 39s

A shakeup in all our gals’ lives sees Frankie’s dad alive but in danger, Trudy leaving Drake Private Detectives, Mary going on the record, and Flo’s new family being threatened.

Aired: 09/02/21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 4
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 3
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 2
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Scavenger Hunt
A player is murdered on a scavenger hunt.
Episode: S4 E1 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
A Most Foiled Assault
The coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is killed and a fencer is wrongly arrested
Episode: S4 E4 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
The Girls Can’t Help It
Frankie and Trudy cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction.
Episode: S4 E3 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
The Guilty Party
A man acquitted of a grisly murder is still a suspect.
Episode: S4 E6 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Ghost in the Machine
Nora is convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman
Episode: S4 E5 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Showstoppers
Mary looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s modern dance troupe
Episode: S4 E9 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Sweet Justice
Trudy discovers that her new dream home has contaminated water
Episode: S4 E8 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Prince in Exile
The team has to be discreet as they investigate the kidnapping of a playboy prince.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Life is a Cabaret
After witnessing a man’s murder, Frankie’s search leads to surprising results
Episode: S4 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Life on the Line
A toy store owner is the target of a harassment campaign.
Episode: S3 E6 | 43:39
Extras
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53