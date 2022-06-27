Life is a Cabaret

Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 4
-
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 3
-
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 2
-
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
The coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is killed and a fencer is wrongly arrested
Frankie and Trudy cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction.
A man acquitted of a grisly murder is still a suspect.
Nora is convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman
A player is murdered on a scavenger hunt.
Mary looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s modern dance troupe
Trudy discovers that her new dream home has contaminated water
The team has to be discreet as they investigate the kidnapping of a playboy prince.
A shakeup sees Frankie’s dad alive but in danger.
A toy store owner is the target of a harassment campaign.
Extras
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.