Ghost in the Machine

The coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is killed and a fencer is wrongly arrested
Frankie and Trudy cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction.
A man acquitted of a grisly murder is still a suspect.
A player is murdered on a scavenger hunt.
Mary looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s modern dance troupe
Trudy discovers that her new dream home has contaminated water
The team has to be discreet as they investigate the kidnapping of a playboy prince.
A shakeup sees Frankie’s dad alive but in danger.
After witnessing a man’s murder, Frankie’s search leads to surprising results
A toy store owner is the target of a harassment campaign.
Extras
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.