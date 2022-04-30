© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Frankie Drake Mysteries

The Guilty Party

Season 4 Episode 6 | 43m 53s

A man acquitted of a grisly murder is still a suspect. The clock ticks as the team investigate whether or not he is the guilty party.

Aired: 09/02/21
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 4
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 3
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 2
  • Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
A Most Foiled Assault
The coach of Canada’s first female fencing team is killed and a fencer is wrongly arrested
Episode: S4 E4 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
The Girls Can’t Help It
Frankie and Trudy cross paths with a trio of flappers and head into an illegal auction.
Episode: S4 E3 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Ghost in the Machine
Nora is convinced she was visited by the ghost of a murdered woman
Episode: S4 E5 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Scavenger Hunt
A player is murdered on a scavenger hunt.
Episode: S4 E1 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Showstoppers
Mary looks into a morality violation by Rita Hart’s modern dance troupe
Episode: S4 E9 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Sweet Justice
Trudy discovers that her new dream home has contaminated water
Episode: S4 E8 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Prince in Exile
The team has to be discreet as they investigate the kidnapping of a playboy prince.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
A Family Affair
A shakeup sees Frankie’s dad alive but in danger.
Episode: S4 E10 | 43:53
Watch 43:53
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Life is a Cabaret
After witnessing a man’s murder, Frankie’s search leads to surprising results
Episode: S4 E7 | 43:53
Watch 43:39
Frankie Drake Mysteries
Life on the Line
A toy store owner is the target of a harassment campaign.
Episode: S3 E6 | 43:39
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 1:08
Endeavour
Sass in Endeavour
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Clip: S9 | 1:08
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03