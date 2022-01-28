Abilene Town (1946)

Latest Episodes
A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Carefree couple dies in car accident but returns as ghosts to help stuffy banker friend.
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Topper (Roland Young) tries to help a pretty ghost find her killer in this comedy-mystery.
Bob Hope and Bing Crosby star as two song-and-dance men that sign on as deep sea divers.
Extras
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.