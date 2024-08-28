© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Is Gravity RANDOM Not Quantum?

Season 10 Episode 19 | 19m 26s

The holy grail of theoretical physics is to find the long-sought theory of quantum gravity. But what if this theory is as mythical as the grail of legend? What if gravity isn’t weirdly quantum at all, but rather … just a bit messy? Or random? So says the postquantum gravity hypothesis of Jonathan Oppenheim.

Aired: 08/21/24
Watch 17:02
PBS Space Time
Can We Create New Elements Beyond the Periodic Table
Have we reached the end of the line of discoverable elements?
Episode: S10 E18 | 17:02
Watch 15:32
PBS Space Time
Do Black Holes Have to Be Black?
Can we change the color of a black hole?
Episode: S10 E17 | 15:32
Watch 18:26
PBS Space Time
Was Penrose Right? New Evidence For Quantum Effects In The Brain
Learn about Nobel laureate Roger Penrose's idea of how consciousness is caused by quantum processes.
Episode: S10 E16 | 18:26
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
How To Detect Faster Than Light Travel
Faster than light travel may produce gravitational waves that we could see here on Earth.
Episode: S10 E15 | 16:28
Watch 20:07
PBS Space Time
Can a Particle Be Neither Matter Nor Force?
All particles belong to two large groups: fermions and bosons.
Episode: S10 E14 | 20:07
Watch 16:11
PBS Space Time
Will The Sun’s Magnetic Field Flip This Year?
Just how much stronger is this year’s solar activity going to get?
Episode: S10 E13 | 16:11
Watch 17:25
PBS Space Time
Is It Impossible To Cross The Event Horizon? | Black Hole Firewall Paradox
So you’ve decided to jump into a black hole...
Episode: S10 E12 | 17:25
Watch 12:51
PBS Space Time
What’s The Universe’s Strongest Particle Accelerator?
We only recently figured out where cosmic rays are coming from.
Episode: S10 E11 | 12:51
Watch 13:28
PBS Space Time
Can Black Holes Unify General Relativity & Quantum Mechanics?
Black hole complementarity may force us to rethink what it means to say that it exists.
Episode: S10 E10 | 13:28
Watch 20:15
PBS Space Time
Interstellar Expansion WITHOUT Faster Than Light Travel
To travel the stars without faster than light travel we’re going to need a generation ship.
Episode: S10 E9 | 20:15
