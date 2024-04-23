© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Why Is The World Rushing Back To The Moon?

Season 10 Episode 7 | 15m 36s

The Moon has been one of the most important theoretical stepping stones to our understanding of the universe. We've long understood that it could also be our literal stepping stone: humanity's first stepping stone: humanity's first destination beyond our atmosphere.

Aired: 04/17/24
Watch 15:07
PBS Space Time
How Eclipses Revealed Our Solar System
So how did humans figure out the solar system? Eclipses!
Episode: S10 E6 | 15:07
Watch 15:02
PBS Space Time
What If Gravity is Not A Fundamental Force?
Is gravity just an emergent effect of entropy?
Episode: S10 E5 | 15:02
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
Watch 15:13
PBS Space Time
What Happens If We Nuke Space?
So what exactly is an EMP, and how dangerous are they?
Episode: S10 E2 | 15:13
Watch 14:44
PBS Space Time
What if Singularities DO NOT Exist?
The terrible singularity at the heart of the black hole may be no more.
Episode: S10 E1 | 14:44
Watch 14:33
PBS Space Time
Did JWST Solve The Mystery of Supermassive Black Hole Origin
We may have solved the mysterious origins of supermassive black holes in our universe.
Episode: S9 E36 | 14:33
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
Does Antimatter Create Anti-Gravity?
Does antimatter fall down, or does it fall up?
Episode: S9 E35 | 16:30
Watch 14:29
PBS Space Time
Can The Crisis in Cosmology Be Solved With Cosmic Voids?
Could cosmic voids be driving the universe?
Episode: S9 E34 | 14:29
Watch 19:19
PBS Space Time
What if Humans Are Not Earth's First Civilization?
What if we aren't the first technological civilization on Earth?
Episode: S9 E32 | 19:19
