Hard Rock Casino Sponsors Gary Police Department's Newest K9 Officer

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Jamie Harris, Vice President of Security and Transportation for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, will present an oversized check to the Gary K9 unit.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Vice President Jamie Harris will present an oversized check to Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Derrick Cannon, Chief of Police, City of Gary, on behalf of the Gary K9 unit.

They will then introduce ‘Phouka’, the newest K9 officer at the Gary Police Department. Additional members of the Gary K9 unit, along with their partners, will be in attendance to welcome the department’s newest officer.

Anne Malinoff, a six-year veteran of the Gary Police Department has vast experience as a prior law enforcement officer and as a current military service member. Malinoff and Officer (CO) Phouka proudly graduated from the International Police Working Dog Association in July 2025.

Phouka, Badge #K13, certified in patrol, detection, and officer protection, also brings invaluable skills in explosives and firearm detection that will significantly strengthen the already impressive K9 unit.