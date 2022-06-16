Friends & Neighbors | Episode 401

ROCKaBLOCK boutique apparel focuses on the richness & depth of Black culture. Portabotz - Portage H.S. Robotics team compete at a high level while learning life skills. NWI Rugby Club: If you’re looking for a sport that mixes soccer & football with a dash of wrestling you might find yourself on a rugby pitch. Desi Robertson, Entomologist talks about the impact native pollinators have on the dunes