Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501

Season 5 Episode 1 | 26m 47s

Shadyhill Speedway dirt track racing is family fun and tradition. It turns out that the unique ecosystems within the dunes are just as much a draw for pollinators as they are for human visitors. Rebuild Together Duneland helps families in need and seniors stay warm, safe, and dry. Laporte County Historical Society Museum provides a historical learning experience.

Aired: 06/13/23
