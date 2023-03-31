© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors | Episode 102

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 08s

Welcome Project explores how where we’re from informs who we are. Many of us take the comfort of three meals a day for granted, but many families don’t know when their next meal will be. The Food Bank of NWI is helping provide healthy food and resources to those in need. In Valpo, Misbeehavin’ Meads delivers a different experience from other purveyors of wine and ciders. And more.

Aired: 05/09/19
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 502
Play for Jake Foundation, Hamstra Gardens, King Hobbies RC cars, Shiralli Art & Cafe Cozy
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 501
Shadyhill Speedway, Indiana Dunes Pollinators LaPorte Historical Society Museum + more!
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 410
U.S. Steelyard. All About Art Camp. Project Neighbors. 18th Street Distillery
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 409
PFLAG Michigan City. Stateline Blueberries. Wolsfelt's Bridal. B.A.R.K Rangers.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 408
Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum, Sherwood Forest Paintball, Steel Wheels BMX, Merma
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 407
South Shore Sailing School, Lego Design, Collier Lodge, Albanese Confection, more.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 406
Let's Eat!: Northwoods Falls, Lucrezia offers simple and elegant Italian food, Four Corner
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 405
East Chicago Greenhouse, NWI Ultimate, Yaggy Road Coffee Roasting, The Gaming Outpost
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:01
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 404
Veterans Special: Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri, Veterans Cafe, Chesterton Brewery
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:01
Watch 26:47
Friends & Neighbors
Friends & Neighbors | Episode 403
Northern Indiana Service Dogs, Region Cat Cafe, Birding IN Dunes, Four Seasons Equestrian
Episode: S4 E3 | 26:47
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 1:08
Endeavour
Sass in Endeavour
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Clip: S9 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10