PBS Space Time

Can We Create New Elements Beyond the Periodic Table

Season 10 Episode 18 | 17m 02s

Scientists have been slowly extending the periodic table one element at a time, pushing to higher and higher masses, and have discovered some incredibly useful materials along the way. But the elements at the current end of the table are so unstable that they decay almost as soon as they’re created in our particle accelerators. Astronomers have found a cosmic phenomenon that may populate table.

Aired: 08/14/24
Watch 15:32
PBS Space Time
Do Black Holes Have to Be Black?
Can we change the color of a black hole?
Episode: S10 E17 | 15:32
Watch 18:26
PBS Space Time
Was Penrose Right? New Evidence For Quantum Effects In The Brain
Learn about Nobel laureate Roger Penrose's idea of how consciousness is caused by quantum processes.
Episode: S10 E16 | 18:26
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
How To Detect Faster Than Light Travel
Faster than light travel may produce gravitational waves that we could see here on Earth.
Episode: S10 E15 | 16:28
Watch 20:07
PBS Space Time
Can a Particle Be Neither Matter Nor Force?
All particles belong to two large groups: fermions and bosons.
Episode: S10 E14 | 20:07
Watch 16:11
PBS Space Time
Will The Sun’s Magnetic Field Flip This Year?
Just how much stronger is this year’s solar activity going to get?
Episode: S10 E13 | 16:11
Watch 17:25
PBS Space Time
Is It Impossible To Cross The Event Horizon? | Black Hole Firewall Paradox
So you’ve decided to jump into a black hole...
Episode: S10 E12 | 17:25
Watch 12:51
PBS Space Time
What’s The Universe’s Strongest Particle Accelerator?
We only recently figured out where cosmic rays are coming from.
Episode: S10 E11 | 12:51
Watch 13:28
PBS Space Time
Can Black Holes Unify General Relativity & Quantum Mechanics?
Black hole complementarity may force us to rethink what it means to say that it exists.
Episode: S10 E10 | 13:28
Watch 20:15
PBS Space Time
Interstellar Expansion WITHOUT Faster Than Light Travel
To travel the stars without faster than light travel we’re going to need a generation ship.
Episode: S10 E9 | 20:15
Watch 16:19
PBS Space Time
What Happens If You Jump Into A Black Hole?
Today we are jumping into a black hole. Again.
Episode: S10 E8 | 16:19
