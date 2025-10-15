Weekend Work to Impact I-94 and I-65 Interchange

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have overnight lane and ramp closures on I-94 westbound at the I-65 interchange for four weekends beginning on or after Friday, October 17.

During the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, I-94 westbound will have lane closures between State Road 53/Broadway and Central Ave. I-94 westbound will be reduced to one lane so motorists should be prepared for traffic delays in the area.

The ramps from Central Ave and I-65 southbound to I-94 westbound will also be closed during this overnight work. Central Ave traffic will still have access to northbound or southbound I-65.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently expected to occur over four consecutive weekends through mid-November. These restrictions are for bridge joint repair work on I-94 over Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE) Railroad and the nearby I-65 ramp.