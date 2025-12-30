© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reactions

I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics

Season 11 Episode 12 | 8m 34s

DNA: it carries hereditary information, it helps solve crimes, and now it can act as a flame retardant? What can’t this molecule do? In this episode, Alex uses solutions of homemade strawberry DNA and molecular-biology-standard salmon DNA, to try and make three different types of yarn flame-retardant. The results? A potentially sustainable option for future fireproof gear!

Aired: 12/03/25
Watch 15:15
Reactions
Didn't Believe There Were Microplastics in Gum So I Tested My Spit
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
Episode: S11 E11 | 15:15
Watch 8:46
Reactions
Is Water Magnetic?
Is water bending real?
Episode: S11 E10 | 8:46
Watch 11:15
Reactions
Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
Episode: S11 E9 | 11:15
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!