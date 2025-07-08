© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Reactions

Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13

Season 11 Episode 8 | 12m 00s

There’s been an increase of manufacturers cutting honey with corn syrup or cane sugar. This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys to see if they contain pure honey or have been adulterated.

Aired: 07/02/25
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 9:47
Reactions
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
