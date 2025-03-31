© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Reactions

Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water

Season 11 Episode 4 | 13m 59s

The Mpemba Effect happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water, or does it? Alex goes on an exhaustive journey to replicate the Mpemba effect and hits a few snags on the way, including a paper being released the week this video was supposed to come out. Does this paper finally resolve all existing ambiguities about measuring relaxation speeds in the Mpemba Effect?

Aired: 03/25/25
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 9:47
Reactions
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Reactions
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Reactions
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
