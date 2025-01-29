© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Reactions

How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished

Season 11 Episode 1 | 9m 47s

In 1998, a pharmaceutical company suddenly lost the ability to make their lifesaving HIV drug at one of its production facilities. Then that failure spread to the company’s analysis labs. Then it spread to the other production facility, and within months the lifesaving drug had effectively vanished from the entire planet. And this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened.

Aired: 01/21/25
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Reactions
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Reactions
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Reactions
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
Watch 17:23
Reactions
This (Edible) Mushroom Could Kill You
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
Episode: S10 E7 | 17:23
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Science Doesn't Understand How Ice Forms
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Episode: S10 E6 | 10:31
