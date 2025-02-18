© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water

Season 11 Episode 2 | 14m 50s

Alex went on a mission to find out once and for all what the research actually says and what the off-camera experts have to say about fluoride.

Aired: 02/11/25
Watch 9:47
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
Watch 17:23
This (Edible) Mushroom Could Kill You
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
Episode: S10 E7 | 17:23
