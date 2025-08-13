Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)

This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.