How placing kids with family can radically change the way foster care works in the US

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Laine Kaplan-LevensonFiona GeiranRachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Audacious Solutions.

Sixto Cancel experienced the failings of foster care firsthand. Now he advocates for its reform and the expansion of "kinship care" so that young people can have a say in who raises them.

About Sixto Cancel

Sixto Cancel's personal experiences from infancy through young adulthood powered a passion to transform the foster care system. He is now the founder and CEO of Think of Us, a nonprofit research and design lab working to transform child welfare. Led and guided by people who have been impacted by child welfare, Think of Us partners with leaders and practitioners across the country to create and implement disruptive, scalable solutions and policy reforms in the foster care system. Cancel was named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list of social entrepreneurs and also appointed as a White House Champion of Change.

About Marquan Teetz

Marquan Teetz is a youth advocate based in Kansas. His personal experience in foster care has helped him speak out for reform as both an ambassador at Think of Us and a data manager and researcher at the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Laine Kaplan-Levenson with help from Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour.
Laine Kaplan-Levenson
Laine Kaplan-Levenson is a producer and reporter for NPR's Throughline podcast.
Fiona Geiran
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
