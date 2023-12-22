© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Want to live to 100? Here are the 'Blue Zone' principles you should follow

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteFiona GeiranJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST

Dan Buettner is an expert on 'Blue Zones' — places around the world where the environment may facilitate longer lives. He shares how we can carry the principles of Blue Zones into our own lives.

About Dan Buettner

Dan Buettner is a bestselling writer and National Geographic fellow who studies the world's longest-lived people, and the environmental and social factors that keep them mobile and healthy.

Buettner founded Blue Zones LLC, an organization that helps cities and communities incorporate Blue Zone strategies into their infrastructure and activities. The company has helped implement these strategies in more than 70 cities across the United States so far.

Buettner has written several books including The Blue Zones: Secrets For Living Longer, and a cookbook called The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100. He is also the host of the recent Netflix documentary series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.

Buettner has also set three world records for endurance cycling.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and James Delahoussaye and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Fiona Geiran
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
