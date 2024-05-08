© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Only two Statehouse incumbents lose in Indiana's 2024 primary election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:35 PM CDT
The southeastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
There were 116 state House and Senate incumbent lawmakers running for reelection in the 2024 primary — 75 percent of whom were unchallenged.

Two Statehouse incumbents lost their reelection bids in Tuesday’s primary — one from each chamber and one from each party.

There were 116 state lawmakers running for reelection, 75 percent of whom were unchallenged in the primary.

Six-term Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) lost her bid to challenger Matt Commons. While Negele won the most populous county in her district, Commons handily beat her in the more rural areas.

Sen. David Vinzant (D-Hobart) lost to an opponent he had beat once before, in a different kind of election. Vinzant only joined the General Assembly in January when he narrowly won a private precinct caucus to replace Eddie Melton. The man he beat that day was Gary City Councilman Mark Spencer. Spencer won the rematch Tuesday in the open primary.

Both Commons and Spencer are expected to win their races in November.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
