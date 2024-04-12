© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
The Democratic Primary Debate for Indiana State Representative District 3

Lakeshore Public Media
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:20 AM CDT
(Left to Right) Heather McCarthy | Tom Maloney | Ragen Hatcher

State Representative Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary) debates Hobart City Attorney Heather McCarthy (D-Gary). Hatcher is being challenged by McCarthy in the Democratic Primary. Currently, there's no one on the GOP ticket, unless they're added on this summer; which means this is for the State Representative of District 3 seat. Hatcher has served as the District 3 Representative since 2018.

Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Radio, Tom Maloney, is the moderator for each of the debates.

Debate Hosted by: League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area and Lakeshore Public Media, with partner RiseNWI

**Each debate host/sponsor is a nonpartisan organization and the partnership with LWV Calumet Area is nonpartisan. We do not support or endorse individual candidates. No political clothing, buttons, or campaign materials can be worn or brought to this event.**
