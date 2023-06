This week on ART ON THE AIR features the hosts of the new podcast “She Said, He Said” with Karen Davich and (NWI) The Times columnist Jerry Davich. Next we speak with novelist, Aimee Lekeberg, about her new book, “Ancient Names.” Our spotlight is on Lubezik Center for Arts 2023 ArtBash on June 24th and the Vivian Maier exhibit opening on July 7th with Janet Bloch.