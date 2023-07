This week on ART ON THE AIR features playwright, actor, solo performer, Randy Noojin’s one-man show, “Man of the Decade - An Evening with John Lennon” at L'arc en Ciel with Angie Lowe July 21st through 23rd. Next we feature LaPorte County Symphony’s new Executive Director, Emily Yiannias. Our spotlight is on South Bend ’s Art 4 theater’s production of the musical “Spring Awakening” running July 28 through August 6.