This week on ART ON THE AIR features Northwest Indiana post-graffiti abstract expressionist artist, Ish Muhammad, whose work has been exhibited nationally. Next the directors and cast of Highland Performing Arts summer musical production of “ School of Rock ” opening July 27th . Our Spotlight is on Miller Community Theatre’s production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Running July 21st through the 30th with Marty Grubbs and Jen Poncin.