This week on ART ON THE AIR features the photographic work of Fox 32 meteorologist, Mike Caplan, whose body of work on the other side of the lens is an eclectic mix of nature, portraits, and commercial work. Next we have rising country music singer/songwriter, Carolyn Marie, discussing her musical journey. Our Spotlight is on the 63rd Annual Chesterton Art Fair running August 5th and 6th at Dogwood Park with executive director Hannah Hammond-Hagman.