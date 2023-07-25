Art on the Air, August 6, 2023

© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
This week on ART ON THE AIR features the Fantastic Realist artist, George Underwood, whose work has been featured on hundreds of fantasy, horror, science fiction book covers along with CD and LP Album, covers. Next photographer Sharon Hoogstraten whose portraits celebrates Potawatomi tribal members in traditional dress opening August 7th at The Depot in Beverly Shores . Our Spotlight is on the Canterbury Theater’sScotland Road with artistic director Ray Scott Crawford, running one weekend only August 3rd through 5th.

