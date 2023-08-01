Art on the Air, August 13, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature ceramic artist Teresa Wooden, whose narrative styled work is reminiscent of woodblock prints from fairytale illustrations. Next we have artist Ahmad Lee - "Rico the Great," whose multidisciplinary approach creates stunning custom art pieces and murals. Our Spotlight is on the 41st annual Lubeznik Arts Festival running August 19th & 20th featuring over 80 artists, family activities, artist demos, a live mural competition plus the "Vivian Maier In Color" exhibit.