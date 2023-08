This week on ART ON THE AIR we again feature artist David Criner who is now focused on his music with the August release of his second CD, “North American.” Next Harbert Michigan based gallery owner, Judith Racht, discussing her Outsiders-Outside-Art-Fair on Labor Day weekend. Our Spotlight is on Tomfooolery Fun Club’s “Hoosier Palooza” at Whiting’s Hoosier Theatre on August 26th with Tom Byelick and Ms Michele.