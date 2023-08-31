Art on the Air, September 8, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature author and poet Achy Obejas A-chee oh-BE-hahs whose award-winning novel “Days of Awe” and poetry chapbook “This Is What Happened in Our Other Life.” Next playwright and producer of “Mindy’s Bachelorette Party,” Cari Labok and Marilyn Catinella. Our Spotlight is on Chautauqua in the Dunes Photo Exhibit “B” running August though October with Becky Jascoviak and Spotlight Extra on Chautauqua in the Dunes Photo Exhibit B August through October with a Spotlight Extra on Indiana Ballet Theatre's September 9th "50s Diner Dance."