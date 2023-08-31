© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lakeshore's new TV antenna is currently being installed - viewers can expect brief broadcast interruptions over the next two weeks. We appreciate your patience! Learn more here
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, September 8, 2023

Published August 31, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature author and poet Achy Obejas A-chee oh-BE-hahs whose award-winning novel “Days of Awe” and poetry chapbook “This Is What Happened in Our Other Life.” Next playwright and producer of “Mindy’s Bachelorette Party,” Cari Labok and Marilyn Catinella. Our Spotlight is on Chautauqua in the Dunes Photo Exhibit “B” running August though October with Becky Jascoviak and Spotlight Extra on Chautauqua in the Dunes Photo Exhibit B August through October with a Spotlight Extra on Indiana Ballet Theatre's September 9th "50s Diner Dance."

Art on the Air
Stay Connected