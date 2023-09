This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature pastel and charcoal artist Mary Ann Pals who returns to share her experience as an Indiana Dunes National Park artist-in-residence. Next Hoosier Star vocal coach and LaPorte County Symphony keyboardist, Becky Olson, along with 2022 Hoosier Star youth winner, Savannah Holley. Our Spotlight is on Lakeshore Community Concerts 2023-24 season with Carolyn Borchardt and their first concert with Vox Fortuna on September 18th.