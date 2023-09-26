© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, October 8, 2023

Published September 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Indie-Folk singer-songwriter and first runner up on NBC’s The Voice, Addison Agen sharing music from her new album. Next we have steam punk sculptor, Ricardo Cortez sharing his unique work currently on exhibit at the South Shore Arts Salon Show. Our Spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center ’s October Exhibit featuring the Duneland Plein Air Painters and November’s Duneland Photography Club’s Exhibit, plus a Spotlight Extra on the Dickson Dance Scholarship.

