Art on the Air, December 24, 2023

This Christmas weekend on ART ON THE AIR features creator and host of the weekly radio show Under the Influence, Terry O’Reilly, discussing his over thirty year career in advertising and other podcast projects. Next, we have harp guitarist, Muriel Anderson whose newest album, Sailing Dreams was inspired by her sailing adventure. Our Spotlight is on Valparaiso University professor Benjamin Brobst-Renaud’s exhibit featuring an exploration of Artificial Intelligence.

