Art on the Air

Art on the Air, April 28, 2024

Published March 27, 2024 at 3:19 PM CDT
BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com
Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com
BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 Photograph by Alan MESSER | www.alanmesser.com

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Béla Fleck, whose four-decade career has boldly gone where no banjo player has gone before with a musical journey that has earned him 18 Grammy awards in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. His newest project pays homage to George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” plus he will be sharing a preview of his next album coming in May. Our Spotlight is on Indiana Ballet Theatre’s production of “Cinderella,” running May 4th through 6th.

