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Trying to Make Unbreakable Ice (Even Better Pykrete)

Season 12 Episode 3 | 13m 34s

I spent three months of my life trying to figure out pykrete—basically ice with wood pulp mixed in—how it works and how I could make it better. I still don’t know how it works, but I definitely made it better. And to prove it, I went to the top of the American Chemical Society building to push blocks of ice off the side.

Aired: 06/04/26
Watch 9:21
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I Made Leather Out of Eggs Because of Dinosaurs
Inspired by dinosaurs, Alex goes on a journey to stabilize collagen and create leather...with eggs.
Episode: S12 E2 | 9:21
Watch 14:19
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They Changed Coke and Didn't Tell Anyone
George visits chemists and discovers that Mexican Coke is doing something secretive.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:19
Watch 8:34
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I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Episode: S11 E12 | 8:34
Watch 15:15
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Didn't Believe There Were Microplastics in Gum So I Tested My Spit
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
Episode: S11 E11 | 15:15
Watch 8:46
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Is Water Magnetic?
Is water bending real?
Episode: S11 E10 | 8:46
Watch 11:15
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Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
Episode: S11 E9 | 11:15
Watch 12:00
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Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
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George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
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The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
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Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
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