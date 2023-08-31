Lakeshore Public Media adds new statewide program to TV lineup

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Lakeshore Public Media is excited to announce the addition of “Inside Indiana Business with Gerry Dick” to its Lakeshore PBS television lineup beginning Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m. Viewers will now be able to tune in to Indiana’s only statewide business television program weekly Fridays at 8 p.m. with a repeat airing Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

The addition of another statewide program comes as a result of feedback the station has gathered from Northwest Indiana residents.

“From surveys to one-on-one conversations with people out in our community, the greatest need we continue to hear is for more news and programming focused on Northwest Indiana and the rest of the state,” Carl Kurek, Lakeshore’s Vice President of Development, said. “So we’ve made it a priority to serve that need through our local productions as well as content from partners across the state like Inside INdiana Business.”

Other state-focused programming Lakeshore Public Media brings to Lakeshore PBS viewers includes “Indiana Week in Review,” “Journey Indiana” and “Indiana Lawmakers.” For airtimes and a full broadcast schedule, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

Lakeshore Public Media’s flagship television programs “Friends & Neighbors” and “Eye on the Arts” share stories from a diverse range of individuals, organizations and events based in Northwest Indiana, putting Region stories at the forefront of viewers across the country.

The Merrillville-based public broadcaster also features local and statewide news on its radio broadcast through programs like “Regionally Speaking,” “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” The station can be heard at 89.1FM and streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org as well as through popular apps like Alexa, TuneIn and Apple Music.