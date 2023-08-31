Lakeshore Public Media plans screening at Indiana University Northwest

Gary, Ind.—September 29, 2023— Join Lakeshore Public Media and GIVE Indiana as they proudly present the screening of "Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character," Friday, September 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium (NWSC 164). The episode from the documentary series "Homegrown: Future Visions," shares the guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana, highlighting the Guaranteed Income Validation Effort (GIVE Indiana).

“The public screening of ‘Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character’ provides an opportunity for people to learn first-hand about nation-wide issues our local communities are facing right here in Northwest Indiana. It is also an opportunity to shine a light on the local support systems established to usher resolve. This kind of action in the face of adversity is the heartbeat of this station; in order to solve an issue, we must first learn about it and how it affects our neighbors. When we are connected in understanding, real change can happen,” Lakeshore’s President and CEO, Chuck Roberts, said.

Following the screening, a live Q&A session will be held, featuring spokespersons from the film, representatives from GIVE Indiana and other key figures involved in the community effort and episode production. To register for the event visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Screening.

Burgess Peoples, CEO of GIVE Indiana, has led the charge of a multi-disciplinary workgroup of community stakeholders, creating the "A Hand Up, Not a Handout" educational campaign to shift the generous culture in Northwest Indiana from giving a "handout" to poverty to a "hand-up" mindset.

“The Guaranteed Income Validation Effort, GIVE Indiana, aims to help our participants rewrite their story from poverty to victory. A guaranteed income empowers recipients to address their most urgent needs and provides a cushion for unpredictable expenses, external shocks, and volatility,” Burgess said. “This screening is a great opportunity for the public to see the strides this organization has taken to usher in a revitalized sense of equity. This segment echoes what GIVE’s efforts showcase, real change happens when palpable action is taken.”

The "Homegrown: Future Visions" collection comprises eight documentary short films created by BIPOC filmmakers, Firelight Media and the Center for Asian American Media. These films shed light on the rich histories, cultures, and potential futures of the American Midwest. This event is a part of a collaborative effort to explore vital societal issues through the lens of storytelling. The episode being showcased delves into the Gary, Indiana guaranteed income experiment, which digitally premiered on July 13, 2023.

About Lakeshore Public Media:

Lakeshore Public Media is a leading nonprofit public media station serving communities across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. With a mission to enrich lives and engage minds by providing trusted, relevant content through television, radio and digital platforms, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to delivering high-quality programming that informs, inspires, and educates audiences of all ages. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org

About the Guaranteed Income Validation Effort:

The GIVE organization has created pioneering programs that seek to address the complex issue of poverty in America. GIVE's focus is to challenge and enhance the existing social safety net, creating pathways for economic security and stability in the 21st century. Recognizing that traditional support systems fall short for a significant portion of the population, GIVE strives to empower individuals and families by providing direct financial assistance and access to valuable resources. For more information, visit GiveIndiana.org.

Screening of "Homegrown: Future Visions - Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character"

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Indiana University Northwest, NWSC 164 - Bergland Auditorium

Address: 3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408