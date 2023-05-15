© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Three hurt in Monday morning crash on I-80/94

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT
Indiana State Police

An adult and two children were hurt in a crash on I-80/94 early Monday morning. Indiana State Police believe an eastbound Chrysler van hit the right barrier wall, crossed the lanes and then struck the median wall head-on.

The 36-year-old driver was taken to Community Hospital in Munster with serious injuries. Two kids in the rear seat were also taken to hospitals. One was flown to a Chicago hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police say neither child had been properly restrained.

Troopers suspect alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, but toxicology results are pending.

