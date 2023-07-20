Indiana State Police seek public's help in fatal pedestrian crash investigation

A hit-and-run crash on I-80/94 Tuesday night left a woman dead.

Indiana State Police say that around 11:30 p.m., 911 calls started coming in about a Black female wearing all black walking in the eastbound lanes just past Broadway. A short time later, callers said she'd been hit. The vehicle that struck her reportedly left the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle is asked to call Trooper Kay Galvan at 219-696-6242.