Overnight lane closures planned on I-80/94, as concrete work moves to next phase

Work on I-80/94 will be moving to its next phase over the coming week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be westbound lane closures between I-65 and Cline Avenue from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. That will let crews move barrier wall materials to prepare for work in the eastbound lanes.

Overnight lane closures are planned for the eastbound side next Tuesday night to set up the work zones. After that, eastbound I-80/94 will be divided into two local lanes and two separate express lanes between Cline and I-65.

INDOT says motorists should expect changing traffic configurations and overnight lane closures through late fall.